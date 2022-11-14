US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
By MATTHEW LEE and MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy. It would be the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship, and would come amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. The department says the talks would be limited to migration. U.S. statistics indicate U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before.