Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has displayed its self-developed drone technology amid rising concerns over China’s threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which develops military technology, offered a rare look at the Chien Hsiang drone designed to destroy enemy radars, and other unmanned combat aerial vehicles. China, meanwhile, has forged ahead with developing its own drones. It upped its military threat against Taiwan in August in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, shooting missiles over Taiwan and holding live-fire military drills in what appeared to be a rehearsal for a potential blockade and invasion of the island.

