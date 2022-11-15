Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria said on Twitter Tuesday they had attacked the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. After throwing the liquid on the painting — which was not damaged because it was behind a glass cover — one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the painting’s frame. On Twitter the group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.