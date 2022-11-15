Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency says it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges of abuses in the investigation of 43 students who disappeared in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. It also says his relatives also had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false version of the students’ disappearance to cover up for those involved.

