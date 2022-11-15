Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, tells The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. At least 156 people have died and more than 6,900 are hospitalized, according to the Pan American Health Organization and Haiti’s government, although officials believe the numbers are much higher.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

