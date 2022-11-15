Palestinian killed after stabbing 3 Israelis in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel. The medics say the three were being treated for serious injuries after the stabbing on Tuesday near a gas station in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. The Israeli military said the attacker stabbed the three Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. It said the attacker was shot as he was trying to flee down a highway. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed he was killed.

