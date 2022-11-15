Rumors of rebel advance cause panic in eastern Congo
By JUSTIN KABUMBA
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rumors of a rebel advance in eastern Congo have sent scores of people fleeing toward the city of Goma. The chaos began in Kanyaruchinya when false information spread that the M23 rebels would soon reach a camp for displaced people. The rebels have grabbed control of several key towns in recent weeks, more than doubling the territory they control. The M23 group rose to prominence about a decade ago when its fighters seized control of Goma, the largest city in the region. They later entered into a peace agreement with the government but reemerged late last year, saying the terms had not been met.