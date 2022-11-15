Some 10,000 mink loose, missing after vandalism at Ohio farm

VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm, leaving an estimated 10,000 of the small carnivorous mammals unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach says the property owner initially estimated 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from cages at Lion Farms near Van Wert. But he says employees there corralled many that remained on the property, less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line. Enough mink were killed crossing a road that the sheriff says a plow was brought in to clear them away. He wouldn’t discuss any potential motive or suspects.

