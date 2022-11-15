Taliban: Afghanistan regrets deadly border shooting incident
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says Afghanistan regrets a deadly shooting incident that killed a Pakistani border guard over the weekend. Chaman, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, is the most important border point for trade between the two countries. The gunfire also wounded two others. A Taliban-appointed spokesman said Tuesday a committee is being set up to investigate the incident and find the perpetrators. The border closure has left thousands of Afghans waiting to cross from either side.