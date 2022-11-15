Twists, themes, sound effects: Jigsaw puzzles for all ages

Jigsaw puzzlers found their happy place, and their people, during the pandemic. Puzzling was already a thing, but took off even more. Popular puzzles disappeared quickly online and from actual shelves. Inventories have mostly recovered now. And there are all kinds of creative and beautiful jigsaw puzzles to give as gifts to people of all ages this holiday season. For adults, there are puzzles with twists, or that include surprise shapes like animals and clouds amidst the regular pieces. Some puzzles come with playlists to enhance the mood. There are wooden puzzles for little kids that also have sound effects. And there are puzzles with themes meant to appeal to older kids as well.

