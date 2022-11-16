4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire left four children dead and two people injured in northern Iowa. Mason City firefighters were called to the fire about 5 a.m. Wednesday in an older home in a neighborhood near the city’s downtown. The Mason City Fire Department says crews who arrived could see flames in the first and second floors of the house. The four children killed were identified as 12-year-old John Michael Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Thor Mcluer; 6-year-old Drako Mcluer; and 3-year-old Phenix Mcluer. The fire department said 55-year-old John Michael Mcluer and 11-year-old Ravan Dawn Mcluer suffered burns and were treated at a hospital. The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined.

