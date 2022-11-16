Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An aide to the Pakistani prime minister says a ban on the Oscar-entry “Joyland” has been lifted but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens in Pakistan. The film features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards. It was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The on-screen relationship has caused controversy in Pakistan, where transgender people are considered outcasts by many, despite some progress. The prime minister’s aide said on Wednesday that minor cuts are being made. State censors last week banned its showings at movie theaters, reversing a previous all-clear for release.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.