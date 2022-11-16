Bosnia inaugurates newly elected three-member presidency

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia has inaugurated the three members of its new presidency, which for the first time in over a decade is dominated by non-sectarian leaders. The three officials representing the country’s Bosniak, Serb and Croat populations took their oaths inside Sarajevo’s Presidency Building before several dozen ambassadors and politicians. The presidency is part of the complex administration established in peace accords that ended Bosnia’s 1992-95 war by creating Bosniak-Croat and Serb entities joined by central institutions. The new members elected Oct. 2 include Bosniak Denis Becirovic and Bosnian Croat Zeljko Komsic, who belong to multi-ethnic political parties, The third is is Zeljka Cvijanovic from the sectarian Bosnian Serb party SNSD.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.