Building collapses in Kenya’s capital, killing three people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say that at least three people died when a building collapsed in the capital city, Nairobi. Six other people were rescued from the rubble and are being treated at a hospital in the Kasarani suburb, where the multi-story building is located. Witnesses told local media that the residential building was under construction and had shown signs of weakness including visible cracks before it collapsed. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday said the owner of the building should be arrested and charged with murder because the required construction permits had not been issued. Local media reported that the owner is on the run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.