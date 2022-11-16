Skip to Content
House panel to hold hearing on crypto exchange FTX collapse

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers plan to investigate the failure of FTX, the large crypto exchange that collapsed last week and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving investors and customers staring at losses that could total in the billions of dollars. The House Financial Services Committee said Wednesday that it expects to hear from Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder and former CEO of FTX, who was previously hailed as a hero in the crypto community but now faces potential civil and criminal charges related to FTX’s collapse. The panel also expects to get testimony from FTX representatives, other crypto exchanges including Binance, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, and others at a December hearing.

Associated Press

