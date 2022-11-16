Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Police continue to believe the attack was targeted, but have walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public. “Investigators are working to follow up on all the leads and identify a person of interest,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.”

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

