Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Navy official says that a foreign ship and at least 27 foreign crew members have been detained and charged with operating illegally in Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance. Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan told The Associated Press that the foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Foreigners accused of illegally operating in Nigeria’s maritime territory have been arrested in the past and analysts say they often work in connivance with local residents. Experts say that Nigeria loses an estimated 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day to chronic theft and pipeline vandalism.