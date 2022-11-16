Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by officials who threatened to break camera equipment. Tournament organizers acknowledge journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late Tuesday. Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor when three men drove behind him on an electric cart. They tried to block the camera lens and threatened to break it. The incident five days before the World Cup starts revisited a sensitive subject for tournament organizers. They have denied claims there are strict limits on filming in Qatar.

