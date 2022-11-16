Reports: Myanmar releasing 4 foreign prisoners in amnesty

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s state media reported the country’s military-controlled government was releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker and an ex-British diplomat as part of a prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day. Government’s spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday that Sean Turnell, Toru Kubota and Vicky Bowman, as well as an unidentified American, were being released and deported. Myanmar’s state-run MRTV later confirmed the reports, but there was no immediate independent confirmation they had been released.

