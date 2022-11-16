Trump bid nets tough reaction from some former media friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Not all of his friends abandoned him. But the harsh media reaction to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he wants his old job back illustrates he has a steep hill before him. Some of the website headlines were shocking — ‘Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep’ and ‘Donnie, Time to Go Away.’ And those were from conservative media outlets. The New York Post did an epic troll, with a front-page headline saying ‘Florida Man Makes Announcement.’ On Fox News, the most popular outlet for many conservatives, Sean Hannity and his guests praised Trump for his speech.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.