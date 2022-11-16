Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans

Republicans have won control of the U.S. House. A call by The Associated Press on Wednesday for Republican Mike Garcia in California’s 27th District secured the party the 218 seats needed for the majority. The release of thousands of votes in the 27th District allowed the AP to determine that not enough votes were outstanding for Democratic challenger Christy Smith to overtake Garcia. It took more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm elections for Republicans to reach the minimum 218 seats needed to flip the House from Democratic control for the next Congress.

