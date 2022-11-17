Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release of a statement by the world’s leading economies that harshly criticized Moscow. The nations, which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have so far stopped short of outright criticism of the war, could be shifting their policy on a conflict that cast its shadow over Group of 20 summit this week in Bali, Indonesia. But there’s enough subtlety, not to mention vagueness, in both the official statement and comments from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real diplomatic and political shift is underway.

