Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end

HONG KONG (AP) — American game developer Blizzard Entertainment says it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements end with Chinese games company NetEase. The news sent NetEase’s shares tumbling Thursday. Blizzard had partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China. Blizzard said in a statement that the two companies did not reach a suitable deal to renew the agreements. The agreements are set to expire in January 2023. NetEase shares plunged as much as 15% in Hong Kong. NetEase said the expiration of licenses will have “no material impact” on its financial results.

