Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:50 PM

Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate

KTVZ

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. The Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state Thursday in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. The execution date is Dec. 14. Loden’s attorney objected, citing his ongoing challenge to the state’s lethal injection protocol. But the court ruled that Loden has exhausted his legal options to try to avoid being put to death.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content