Second fire breaks out in Baghdad airport, prompting probe

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says fire fighters have put out a fire that broke out in Baghdad airport for a second time this week. The flames broke out at dawn on Thursday on the ground floor of the airport’s VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses. Sixteen civil defense brigades put out the flames and flights resumed as scheduled. It is the second fire to break out within 48 hours and has prompted an investigation. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the airport premises to follow up on the probe.

