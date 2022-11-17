Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Federal jurors have convicted an Alabama woman in the death of a 3-year-old girl whose disappearance prompted a search for more than a week in 2019. News outlets report 32-year-old Derick Irisha Brown was convicted Thursday of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The child was last seen after a birthday party in Birmingham, and her remains were found 10 days later. Brown’s former boyfriend was convicted in the case last month. Jurors rejected defense claims that Brown minded her own business while Patrick Devone Stallworth committed the crime.

