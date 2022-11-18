3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan. The Indian military said Saturday that a slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers who were on a patrol. The three were rescued and evacuated to a hospital where they died. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.

