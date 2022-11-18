Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific are wrapping up a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, with talks on how to steer the region’s economies through the turmoil of war, pandemics and other threats to peace and stability. A White House official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exchanged brief remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the final session of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum began. Saturday wraps up a flurry of leaders’ meetings in Southeast Asian countries this week. APEC leaders issued a statement Friday condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine that acknowledges differences of opinions among the 21 members, who include Russia as well as China.