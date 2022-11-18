Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific are wrapping up a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, with talks on how to steer the region’s economies through the turmoil of war, pandemics and other threats to peace and stability. A White House official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exchanged brief remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the final session of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum began. Saturday wraps up a flurry of leaders’ meetings in Southeast Asian countries this week. APEC leaders issued a statement Friday condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine that acknowledges differences of opinions among the 21 members, who include Russia as well as China.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press

