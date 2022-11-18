Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 4 soldiers, injure 1

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian military says Israeli airstrikes have hit central and coastal regions of Syria, killing four soldiers and wounding one. State media quoted an unidentified Syrian military official as saying that Israeli warplanes flying over the Mediterranean fired missiles early Saturday toward military positions in coastal and central Syria. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. On Nov. 13, an Israeli strike on central Syria targeting the Shayrat air base killed two soldiers and wounded three.

