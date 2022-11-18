Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Swift says she and her team asked the platform multiple times if it would be able to handle massive demand. In her words, she says: “We were assured they could.” Of fans who lost out after hours waiting in a digital queue, Swift said she hopes to provide more chances to get together.

