West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — Officials say an earthquake that hit a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage hundreds of miles away to a historical building in San Antonio. University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons. The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. Also Thursday, the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry sent an inspection team to the area where the earthquake struck to determine whether any actions are needed.

