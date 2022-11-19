Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has become synonymous with soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup that opens on Sunday. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of Doha as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry. Those in the trade hope the World Cup spotlight boosts global appreciation for the centuries-old pastime. For centuries, Arabs across the region have used falcons to hunt and recited poems extolling their virtues. Today, the birds of prey serve as potent reminders of Qatari culture and tradition even as the country races to ready itself for the world’s biggest sporting event.

