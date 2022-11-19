Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries are gathering on the Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast on Saturday for the 18th summit at the backdrop of soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is attending the annual gathering of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie on the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia amid tight security in the North African country that has been in the grip of a political and economic crisis. Representing more than 320 million French-speaking people across the Africa, presidents of Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mauritania, Niger and Burundi are also attending.

