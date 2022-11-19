NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month as Wiley Nickel won the 13th District seat. The victory creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation — the best showing for Democrats in a decade. But there’s a good chance Nickel’s district and others will be altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans. The current lines are only being used for these elections. New lines will be drawn by Republicans, who still control the General Assembly. And a new GOP majority on the state Supreme Court likely will be more skeptical of legal challenges that scuttled previous boundaries.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

