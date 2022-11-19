Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus. School officials called off a basketball game scheduled with in-state rival New Mexico State. State police say the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday. Albuquerque police say it was near a student dormitory.

