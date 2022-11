JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s main island of Java and damaged dozens of buildings. It was strongly felt in Jakarta. People went into the streets for safety when they felt the 5.4-magnitude quake Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was centered in Cianjur region in West Java province and 6.2 miles deep. Local officials in Cianjur district said dozens of buildings, including houses, were damaged.

