Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

