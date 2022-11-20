Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government says leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. The government said Lee had negative test results throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home. During his trip, Lee met various leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In some close-door sessions, seating arrangements had him next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

