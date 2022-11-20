Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says it has reopened its key Chaman border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement. Monday’s reopening came a week after Pakistan shut the crossing when an Afghan gunman shot and killed a Pakistani soldier and wounded two others. The deadly shooting happened on November 13 at the crossing, which is also known as Friendship Gate. The closure of the border had caused heavy losses to traders and left thousands stranded on both sides. Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani administrator in Chaman, said the border was reopened on Monday after talks with Afghan officials, who are searching for the attacker.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.