Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Police said Simon is awaiting a bond hearing at the county’s detention center. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.

