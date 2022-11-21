‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts after he helped disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro grabbed the gunman’s body armor and began punching him. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says Fierro and another man, Thomas James, are the two who stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage left five dead and 17 with gunshot wounds in a space that LGBTQ individuals in the conservative Colorado city had long considered a safe haven.

By JESSE BEDAYN and SAM METZ Associated Press

