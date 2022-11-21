Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The ministry said in a statement Monday that the man died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Palestinian media identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi. The violence was the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006. The Israeli military said its troops came under attack in a town near Jenin and returned fire.