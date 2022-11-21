Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With most ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52.7% of the votes to 47.3% for Salas, or a margin of about 4,500 votes. Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He is one of only two of those 10 to be reelected, along with Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. Others retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers. With Valadao’s victory, Republicans will hold 219 House seats next year. Democrats will hold 212.

