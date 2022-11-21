Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 quake strikes Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby islands. There are no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries. The quake’s epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean southwest of the capital, Honiara. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region but there’s no wider tsunami threat expected. The center says the quake may produce waves of up to 3 feet above tide levels for the Solomon Islands and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

