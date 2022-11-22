Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral

PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation. A video Poche posted on Facebook shows her making an initial turquoise brush stroke on the white dress and ends with the brightly hued garment next to a similarly colorful painting. In the three weeks since, it has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Interest has come from across the country and as far away as Australia.

