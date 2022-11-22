GOP’s McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico. McCarthy said the new House Republican majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He said the Republican majority will use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. Speaking on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, he said the investigations “could lead to an impeachment inquiry.”

