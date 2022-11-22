Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she won’t lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The decision Tuesday by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones. Since the August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion. Experts say that sets up what is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money. Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages.

