Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights champion Thurgood Marshall has died. Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall was 94. Her husband became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer. He argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired from the high court in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84. The two had met while working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.