Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city. The father and son are white, and the FedEx driver is Black. Brandon and Gregory Case were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in Brookhaven. The Cases were initially arrested and released after paying bonds on lesser charges. The men were re-arrested on upgraded charges Friday. Gibson’s attorney is calling for a federal hate crime probe into the case. He doesn’t expect the case to go to trial until May of 2023.

