Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Michigan man with making threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI. Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, saying he was going to die. On Nov. 19, the FBI says Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him. Walter’s parents say their son has a history of mental illness. Walter will remain in custody at least until a court hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

